Indiabulls Vent Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 778.91 crore, up 63.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 778.91 crore in September 2019 up 63.52% from Rs. 476.33 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.78 crore in September 2019 down 10.04% from Rs. 140.92 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.87 crore in September 2019 up 34.91% from Rs. 315.67 crore in September 2018.

Indiabulls Vent EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.57 in September 2018.

Indiabulls Vent shares closed at 93.75 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -68.18% returns over the last 6 months and -77.52% over the last 12 months.