    Ind Motor Parts Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.26 crore, up 3.32% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Motor Parts and Accessories are:Net Sales at Rs 190.26 crore in June 2023 up 3.32% from Rs. 184.14 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.55 crore in June 2023 up 22.73% from Rs. 14.30 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.99 crore in June 2023 up 24.87% from Rs. 16.81 crore in June 2022.
    Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 14.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.46 in June 2022.Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 778.95 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.79% returns over the last 6 months and 1.10% over the last 12 months.
    India Motor Parts and Accessories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations190.26166.22184.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations190.26166.22184.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods161.62139.30156.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.22-6.09-1.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.347.847.85
    Depreciation0.280.260.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.976.855.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2718.0615.53
    Other Income6.4414.461.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7132.5216.60
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7132.5216.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.7132.5216.60
    Tax3.166.502.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.5526.0214.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.5526.0214.30
    Equity Share Capital12.4812.4812.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0620.8511.46
    Diluted EPS14.0620.8511.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0620.8511.46
    Diluted EPS14.0620.8511.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

