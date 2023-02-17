Inani Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 52.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inani Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 52.87% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 86.5% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
Inani Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.
|Inani Sec shares closed at 47.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 121.70% returns over the last 6 months and 141.03% over the last 12 months.
|Inani Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|0.31
|0.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|0.31
|0.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.20
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.40
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.34
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.16
|1.41
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|1.07
|0.28
|Interest
|0.02
|0.40
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.67
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.67
|0.22
|Tax
|--
|0.17
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|0.50
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|0.50
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|4.56
|4.56
|4.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|1.09
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|1.09
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|1.09
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|1.09
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited