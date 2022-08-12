Impex FerroTech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.10 crore, up 83.65% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Impex Ferro Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.10 crore in June 2022 up 83.65% from Rs. 48.51 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022 down 255.63% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022 down 178.93% from Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2021.
Impex FerroTech shares closed at 6.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 344.44% returns over the last 6 months
|Impex Ferro Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.10
|109.79
|48.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.10
|109.79
|48.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.71
|54.66
|27.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|4.55
|4.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.72
|4.35
|0.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.07
|0.08
|Depreciation
|1.61
|1.63
|1.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.85
|41.63
|11.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.90
|2.92
|3.75
|Other Income
|0.03
|5.69
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.88
|8.61
|3.78
|Interest
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.88
|8.57
|3.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-22.65
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.88
|-14.08
|3.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.88
|-14.08
|3.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.88
|-14.08
|3.78
|Equity Share Capital
|87.93
|87.93
|87.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-1.60
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-1.60
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-1.60
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-1.60
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
