IIFL Holdings consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,767.98 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,767.98 1,018.28 1,473.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,767.98 1,018.28 1,473.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 310.75 138.85 224.55 Depreciation 19.46 5.28 14.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 69.53 96.14 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 30.08 56.37 142.85 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 174.72 12.58 52.64 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,232.97 735.67 942.15 Other Income 38.40 17.55 5.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,271.36 753.22 947.41 Interest 757.26 502.20 571.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 514.10 251.02 375.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 514.10 251.02 375.92 Tax 168.14 79.39 123.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 345.96 171.62 252.55 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- 146.36 -0.64 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 345.96 317.99 251.91 Minority Interest -78.26 -69.64 -53.82 Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.42 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 266.28 248.35 198.09 Equity Share Capital 63.81 63.80 63.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.43 7.80 6.23 Diluted EPS 8.41 7.77 6.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.43 7.80 6.23 Diluted EPS 8.41 7.77 6.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited