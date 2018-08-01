IIFL Holdings consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,767.98 crore

IIFL Holdings has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,767.98 crore and a net profit of Rs 266.28 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × IIFL Holdings has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,767.98 crore and a net profit of Rs 266.28 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 1,473.20 crore and net profit was Rs 198.09 crore, and other income Rs -0.64 crore. IIFL Holdings shares closed at 674.00 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.60% returns over the last 6 months and 12.67% over the last 12 months. IIFL Holdings Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,767.98 1,018.28 1,473.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,767.98 1,018.28 1,473.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 310.75 138.85 224.55 Depreciation 19.46 5.28 14.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 69.53 96.14 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 30.08 56.37 142.85 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 174.72 12.58 52.64 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,232.97 735.67 942.15 Other Income 38.40 17.55 5.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,271.36 753.22 947.41 Interest 757.26 502.20 571.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 514.10 251.02 375.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 514.10 251.02 375.92 Tax 168.14 79.39 123.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 345.96 171.62 252.55 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- 146.36 -0.64 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 345.96 317.99 251.91 Minority Interest -78.26 -69.64 -53.82 Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.42 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 266.28 248.35 198.09 Equity Share Capital 63.81 63.80 63.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.43 7.80 6.23 Diluted EPS 8.41 7.77 6.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.43 7.80 6.23 Diluted EPS 8.41 7.77 6.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:40 pm