    IIFL Finance Q3 profit rises 37% to Rs 423 crore

    Total income rose 30 per cent on-year to Rs 1,339.4 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 09:47 PM IST
    Growth in core products of gold loans and home loans stood at 25 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, IIFFL Finance said.

    IIFL Finance on Monday reported a 37 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 423 crore in the three months to December on higher advances.

    Growth in core products of gold loans and home loans stood at 25 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, the city-based company said.

    The microfinance book grew 55 per cent while loan against property and digital loans rose 14 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.