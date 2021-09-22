IFGL Refractories: Growth at reasonable valuation

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

IFGL Refractories (IFGL; CMP: Rs 301; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,085 crore) is into the manufacturing of special refractories for the iron and steel industry. It has manufacturing facilities at Kalunga, Odisha, and Kandla SEZ, Gujarat, and one upcoming plant in Visakhapatnam. IFGL has presence across the US, the UK and Europe through its 100 per cent subsidiaries. June quarter results Revenues increased by 35 per cent year on year (YoY) on the back of strong demand from the iron and steel...