    IFB Industries Q1 PAT seen up 81.2% YoY to Rs. 3.6 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 11 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,159.8 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    July 12, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects IFB Industries to report net profit at Rs. 3.6 crore up 81.2% year-on-year (down 147.8% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 11 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,159.8 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 20 percent Y-o-Y (up 44.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 40.7 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

