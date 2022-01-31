IFB Agro Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 632.06 crore, up 213.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 632.06 crore in December 2021 up 213.43% from Rs. 201.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2021 down 49.39% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.14 crore in December 2021 down 47.12% from Rs. 26.74 crore in December 2020.

IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 18.12 in December 2020.

IFB Agro shares closed at 763.30 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.48% returns over the last 6 months and 70.55% over the last 12 months.