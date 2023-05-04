English
    IDFC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,797.29 crore, up 32999.26% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,797.29 crore in March 2023 up 32999.26% from Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,781.09 crore in March 2023 up 54367.58% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,785.06 crore in March 2023 up 60206.08% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2022.

    IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 11.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

    IDFC shares closed at 91.15 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.54% returns over the last 6 months and 57.16% over the last 12 months.

    IDFC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,797.2929.155.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,797.2929.155.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.151.242.63
    Depreciation0.010.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.66--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.142.182.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,784.9825.050.30
    Other Income0.07-0.022.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,785.0525.032.94
    Interest0.50--1.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,784.5525.031.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,784.5525.031.60
    Tax3.462.69-1.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,781.0922.343.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,781.0922.343.27
    Equity Share Capital1,599.991,599.221,596.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.150.140.02
    Diluted EPS11.150.140.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.150.140.02
    Diluted EPS11.150.140.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 04:22 pm