IDFC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,797.29 crore, up 32999.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,797.29 crore in March 2023 up 32999.26% from Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,781.09 crore in March 2023 up 54367.58% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,785.06 crore in March 2023 up 60206.08% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2022.

IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 11.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

IDFC shares closed at 91.15 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.54% returns over the last 6 months and 57.16% over the last 12 months.