Idea Cellular consolidated Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 5,889.20 crore

|Jun'18
|Mar'18
|Jun'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,866.40
|6,121.50
|8,157.40
|Other Operating Income
|22.80
|15.80
|8.10
|Total Income From Operations
|5,889.20
|6,137.30
|8,165.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|392.00
|259.50
|419.50
|Depreciation
|2,092.40
|2,085.40
|2,067.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,837.80
|4,430.70
|5,871.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,433.00
|-638.30
|-193.50
|Other Income
|141.40
|250.40
|16.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,291.60
|-387.90
|-177.30
|Interest
|1,525.80
|1,224.60
|1,169.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,817.40
|-1,612.50
|-1,346.40
|Exceptional Items
|3,364.50
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|547.10
|-1,612.50
|-1,346.40
|Tax
|350.40
|-575.80
|-449.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|196.70
|-1,036.70
|-896.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|196.70
|-1,036.70
|-896.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|59.80
|74.50
|81.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|256.50
|-962.20
|-814.90
|Equity Share Capital
|4,359.90
|4,359.30
|3,606.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|-2.45
|-2.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|-2.45
|-2.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|-2.45
|-2.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|-2.45
|-2.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited