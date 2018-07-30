Idea Cellular consolidated Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 5,889.20 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 5,866.40 6,121.50 8,157.40 Other Operating Income 22.80 15.80 8.10 Total Income From Operations 5,889.20 6,137.30 8,165.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 392.00 259.50 419.50 Depreciation 2,092.40 2,085.40 2,067.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4,837.80 4,430.70 5,871.60 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,433.00 -638.30 -193.50 Other Income 141.40 250.40 16.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,291.60 -387.90 -177.30 Interest 1,525.80 1,224.60 1,169.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2,817.40 -1,612.50 -1,346.40 Exceptional Items 3,364.50 -- -- P/L Before Tax 547.10 -1,612.50 -1,346.40 Tax 350.40 -575.80 -449.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 196.70 -1,036.70 -896.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 196.70 -1,036.70 -896.70 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 59.80 74.50 81.80 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 256.50 -962.20 -814.90 Equity Share Capital 4,359.90 4,359.30 3,606.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 -2.45 -2.28 Diluted EPS 0.57 -2.45 -2.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 -2.45 -2.28 Diluted EPS 0.57 -2.45 -2.28 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited