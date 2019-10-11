ICICI Bank Q2 Net Profit seen up 146.1% YoY to Rs. 2,237 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects ICICI Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,237 crore up 146.1% year-on-year (up 17.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 21.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,792 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 19.8% Y-o-Y to Rs. 6,287 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.