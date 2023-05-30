Hubtown Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore, down 24.6% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 81.61 120.30 108.23 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 81.61 120.30 108.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 68.83 29.55 60.75 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.84 3.15 4.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.73 16.78 5.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.58 4.51 5.01 Depreciation 0.80 0.78 0.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 12.92 36.43 82.26 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.37 29.10 -50.60 Other Income 4.20 4.32 10.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.57 33.42 -40.39 Interest 15.16 24.01 38.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.41 9.41 -78.79 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.41 9.41 -78.79 Tax -0.03 -1.87 5.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.44 11.28 -84.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.44 11.28 -84.32 Minority Interest -- -3.12 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.30 2.88 0.18 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.74 11.04 -84.14 Equity Share Capital 76.34 72.74 72.74 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.63 1.95 -11.57 Diluted EPS 0.63 1.95 -11.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.63 1.95 -11.57 Diluted EPS 0.63 1.95 -11.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited