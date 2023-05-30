Hubtown Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore, down 24.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore in March 2023 down 24.6% from Rs. 108.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2023 up 105.63% from Rs. 84.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.37 crore in March 2023 up 144.01% from Rs. 39.47 crore in March 2022.
Hubtown EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.57 in March 2022.
|Hubtown shares closed at 44.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.68% returns over the last 6 months and -21.40% over the last 12 months.
|Hubtown
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.61
|120.30
|108.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.61
|120.30
|108.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|68.83
|29.55
|60.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.84
|3.15
|4.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.73
|16.78
|5.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.58
|4.51
|5.01
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.78
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.92
|36.43
|82.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.37
|29.10
|-50.60
|Other Income
|4.20
|4.32
|10.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.57
|33.42
|-40.39
|Interest
|15.16
|24.01
|38.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.41
|9.41
|-78.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.41
|9.41
|-78.79
|Tax
|-0.03
|-1.87
|5.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.44
|11.28
|-84.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.44
|11.28
|-84.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|-3.12
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3.30
|2.88
|0.18
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.74
|11.04
|-84.14
|Equity Share Capital
|76.34
|72.74
|72.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|1.95
|-11.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|1.95
|-11.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|1.95
|-11.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|1.95
|-11.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited