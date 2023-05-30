English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hubtown Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore, down 24.6% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hubtown are:Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore in March 2023 down 24.6% from Rs. 108.23 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2023 up 105.63% from Rs. 84.14 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.37 crore in March 2023 up 144.01% from Rs. 39.47 crore in March 2022.
    Hubtown EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.57 in March 2022.Hubtown shares closed at 44.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.68% returns over the last 6 months and -21.40% over the last 12 months.
    Hubtown
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.61120.30108.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.61120.30108.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.8329.5560.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.843.154.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.7316.785.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.584.515.01
    Depreciation0.800.780.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9236.4382.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3729.10-50.60
    Other Income4.204.3210.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5733.42-40.39
    Interest15.1624.0138.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.419.41-78.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.419.41-78.79
    Tax-0.03-1.875.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.4411.28-84.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.4411.28-84.32
    Minority Interest---3.12--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.302.880.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.7411.04-84.14
    Equity Share Capital76.3472.7472.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.631.95-11.57
    Diluted EPS0.631.95-11.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.631.95-11.57
    Diluted EPS0.631.95-11.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Hubtown #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 02:44 pm