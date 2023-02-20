English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HPL Electric & Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.84 crore, up 4.97% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:Net Sales at Rs 286.84 crore in December 2022 up 4.97% from Rs. 273.26 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2022 down 22.99% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.04 crore in December 2022 down 1.13% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.
    HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2021.HPL Electric & shares closed at 85.65 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.48% returns over the last 6 months and 23.86% over the last 12 months.
    HPL Electric & Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations286.84291.28273.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations286.84291.28273.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials200.26184.24166.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.7310.1611.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.9934.2232.21
    Depreciation7.499.3811.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.7727.4129.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0725.8722.34
    Other Income0.480.600.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5526.4723.30
    Interest17.9417.4616.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.629.017.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.629.017.15
    Tax3.023.16-0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.605.867.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.605.867.27
    Equity Share Capital64.3064.3064.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.911.13
    Diluted EPS0.870.911.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.911.13
    Diluted EPS0.870.911.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #HPL Electric #HPL Electric & Power #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am