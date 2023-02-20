HPL Electric & Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.84 crore, up 4.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:Net Sales at Rs 286.84 crore in December 2022 up 4.97% from Rs. 273.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2022 down 22.99% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.04 crore in December 2022 down 1.13% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.
HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2021.
|HPL Electric & shares closed at 85.65 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.48% returns over the last 6 months and 23.86% over the last 12 months.
|HPL Electric & Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|286.84
|291.28
|273.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|286.84
|291.28
|273.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|200.26
|184.24
|166.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.73
|10.16
|11.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.99
|34.22
|32.21
|Depreciation
|7.49
|9.38
|11.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.77
|27.41
|29.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.07
|25.87
|22.34
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.60
|0.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.55
|26.47
|23.30
|Interest
|17.94
|17.46
|16.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.62
|9.01
|7.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.62
|9.01
|7.15
|Tax
|3.02
|3.16
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.60
|5.86
|7.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.60
|5.86
|7.27
|Equity Share Capital
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.87
|0.91
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.87
|0.91
|1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.87
|0.91
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.87
|0.91
|1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited