HOV Services Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, down 0.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in June 2021 down 0.85% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021 down 98.85% from Rs. 45.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021 down 4.26% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2020.

HOV Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 36.23 in June 2020.

HOV Services shares closed at 72.90 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.51% returns over the last 6 months and 95.70% over the last 12 months.