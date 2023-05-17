Honeywell Autom Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 849.68 crore, up 27.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 849.68 crore in March 2023 up 27.2% from Rs. 667.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.03 crore in March 2023 up 54.16% from Rs. 72.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.53 crore in March 2023 up 47.1% from Rs. 112.53 crore in March 2022.

Honeywell Autom EPS has increased to Rs. 126.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 82.19 in March 2022.

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 37,847.70 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.87% returns over the last 6 months and 15.82% over the last 12 months.