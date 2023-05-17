English
    Honeywell Autom Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 849.68 crore, up 27.2% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honeywell Automation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 849.68 crore in March 2023 up 27.2% from Rs. 667.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.03 crore in March 2023 up 54.16% from Rs. 72.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.53 crore in March 2023 up 47.1% from Rs. 112.53 crore in March 2022.

    Honeywell Autom EPS has increased to Rs. 126.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 82.19 in March 2022.

    Honeywell Autom shares closed at 37,847.70 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.87% returns over the last 6 months and 15.82% over the last 12 months.

    Honeywell Automation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations849.681,017.49667.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations849.681,017.49667.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials334.36491.64275.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods105.86105.3373.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.307.80-11.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost158.47150.97142.56
    Depreciation13.5013.1412.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses130.49131.31100.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.30117.3074.57
    Other Income26.7327.4425.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax152.03144.7499.80
    Interest0.491.031.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax151.54143.7198.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax151.54143.7198.61
    Tax39.5137.6425.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.03106.0772.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.03106.0772.67
    Equity Share Capital8.848.848.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS126.71119.9782.19
    Diluted EPS126.71119.9782.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS126.71119.9782.19
    Diluted EPS126.71119.9782.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 17, 2023 10:34 pm