English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Honeywell Autom Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 932.32 crore, up 18.59% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honeywell Automation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 932.32 crore in June 2023 up 18.59% from Rs. 786.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.44 crore in June 2023 up 1.44% from Rs. 101.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.55 crore in June 2023 up 1.63% from Rs. 151.08 crore in June 2022.

    Honeywell Autom EPS has increased to Rs. 116.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 115.33 in June 2022.

    Honeywell Autom shares closed at 41,844.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.71% returns over the last 6 months and 2.84% over the last 12 months.

    Honeywell Automation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations932.32849.68786.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations932.32849.68786.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials393.56334.36327.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods119.39105.8695.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.58-18.30-20.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost177.74158.47155.03
    Depreciation13.6113.5012.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses147.61130.49106.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.99125.30109.42
    Other Income32.9526.7329.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.94152.03138.62
    Interest0.750.491.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax139.19151.54137.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax139.19151.54137.36
    Tax35.7539.5135.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.44112.03101.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.44112.03101.97
    Equity Share Capital8.848.848.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS116.99126.71115.33
    Diluted EPS116.99126.71115.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS116.99126.71115.33
    Diluted EPS116.99126.71115.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Honeywell Autom #Honeywell Automation #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!