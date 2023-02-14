HOEC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.83 crore, up 286.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.83 crore in December 2022 up 286.56% from Rs. 43.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.34 crore in December 2022 up 95.02% from Rs. 19.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.36 crore in December 2022 up 223.11% from Rs. 25.18 crore in December 2021.

HOEC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in December 2021.

HOEC shares closed at 136.65 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -30.90% over the last 12 months.