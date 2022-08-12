HMT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.00 crore, up 831.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.00 crore in June 2022 up 831.68% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.94 crore in June 2022 up 77.03% from Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.55 crore in June 2022 up 18.05% from Rs. 8.09 crore in June 2021.

HMT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

HMT shares closed at 24.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.55% returns over the last 6 months and -19.90% over the last 12 months.