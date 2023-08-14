Hira Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.68 crore, up 5.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.68 crore in June 2023 up 5.26% from Rs. 56.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 69.95% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2023 up 5.58% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2022.

Hira Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2022.