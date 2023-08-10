HINDWAREAP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.96 crore, down 18.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.96 crore in June 2023 down 18.72% from Rs. 142.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in June 2023 down 33.99% from Rs. 17.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.32 crore in June 2023 down 20.74% from Rs. 35.73 crore in June 2022.

HINDWAREAP EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.38 in June 2022.

HINDWAREAP shares closed at 645.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.11% returns over the last 6 months and 91.16% over the last 12 months.