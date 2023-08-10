English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HINDWAREAP Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.96 crore, down 18.72% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindware Home Innovation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.96 crore in June 2023 down 18.72% from Rs. 142.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in June 2023 down 33.99% from Rs. 17.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.32 crore in June 2023 down 20.74% from Rs. 35.73 crore in June 2022.

    HINDWAREAP EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.38 in June 2022.

    HINDWAREAP shares closed at 645.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.11% returns over the last 6 months and 91.16% over the last 12 months.

    Hindware Home Innovation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.96140.50142.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.96140.50142.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.5978.21125.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.8410.89-31.14
    Power & Fuel--0.12--
    Employees Cost18.0818.0214.78
    Depreciation5.074.884.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.4931.6630.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.11-3.28-0.30
    Other Income32.362.5931.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.25-0.6931.58
    Interest5.165.154.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.09-5.8426.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.09-5.8426.89
    Tax6.71-1.609.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.38-4.2417.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.38-4.2417.24
    Equity Share Capital14.4614.4614.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.57-0.592.38
    Diluted EPS1.57-0.592.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.57-0.592.38
    Diluted EPS1.57-0.592.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindware Home Innovation #HINDWAREAP #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!