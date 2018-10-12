Hindustan Zinc Q2 PAT may dip 37.1% YoY to Rs. 1,601.1 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindustan Zinc to report net profit at Rs. 1,601.1 crore down 37.1% year-on-year (down 16.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 12.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,649 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 25.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,261.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.