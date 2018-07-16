Hindustan Zinc Q1 PAT seen up 4.1% YoY to Rs. 1,953.3 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindustan Zinc to report net profit at Rs. 1,953.3 crore up 4.1% year-on-year (down 22% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,178.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,790 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.