Hindustan Unilever Q1 Preview I Net profit likely to rise 13.6% on volume growth

Hindustan Unilever is expected to report a net profit of Rs 2,581 crore on July 20 in its financial results for the April to June quarter.

While the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant is likely to record a 13.6 percent on-year and 5.2 percent on-quarter rise in bottomline for the first quarter of this fiscal, its revenue is pegged at Rs 15,477 crore, with a likely growth of 9.1 percent over the last year and 4.6 percent over the last quarter.

The Earnings Before Income Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) margin for the company is expected to be 23.48 percent in Q1FY24, up 55 basis points year-on-year. However, it is likely to fall marginally by 1 basis point sequentially.

Hindustan Unilever's volumes are estimated to increase 5.3 percent, while the standalone net profit may be around Rs 15,448 crore in Q1FY24, representing an 8.2 percent surge over the last year and 3.7 percent over the last quarter.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects growth to moderate in the homecare and beauty and personal care segments to 12 percent and 8.5 percent because of price cuts taken in the laundry and soaps portfolio, the domestic brokerage firm said in its Q1FY24 preview.

"We expect the ice-cream portfolio to see the impact of unseasonal rains and weak summers, and tea to experience some downgrading," said Nuvama Institutional Equities in its Q1FY24 preview.

According to Incred Equities, palm oil costs have fallen by 40 percent year-on-year in the April to June quarter. Palm oil is a key raw material for making soaps. Sugar and wheat prices have increased by 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Rohit Jawa took over as the chief executive officer and managing director of Hindustan Unilever on June 27, replacing Sanjiv Mehta, who had been running the company for almost 10 years.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​