English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindalco Industries Q1 PAT seen up 12.4% YoY to Rs. 1,026.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 28.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17,115.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Broker Research
    July 14, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
    Hindalco Industries

    Hindalco Industries

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindalco Industries to report net profit at Rs. 1,026.1 crore up 12.4% year-on-year (down 38.5% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 28.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17,115.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 7.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 31.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,248.6 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Prabhudas_Metal & Mining
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Hindalco Industries #Metal & Mining #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 11:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.