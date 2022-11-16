Himatsingka Sei Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.92 crore, down 36.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.92 crore in September 2022 down 36.12% from Rs. 691.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2022 down 160.59% from Rs. 51.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.77 crore in September 2022 down 73.78% from Rs. 128.81 crore in September 2021.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 95.45 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.21% returns over the last 6 months and -58.19% over the last 12 months.