Himatsingka Sei Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.92 crore, down 36.12% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 441.92 crore in September 2022 down 36.12% from Rs. 691.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2022 down 160.59% from Rs. 51.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.77 crore in September 2022 down 73.78% from Rs. 128.81 crore in September 2021.

    Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 95.45 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.21% returns over the last 6 months and -58.19% over the last 12 months.

    Himatsingka Seide
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations441.92503.54691.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations441.92503.54691.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials210.43360.47432.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks67.64-63.71-64.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.0563.9775.68
    Depreciation30.1229.4128.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.38120.62122.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.70-7.2296.50
    Other Income26.3541.403.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.6534.1899.83
    Interest57.7559.5732.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-54.10-25.3967.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-54.10-25.3967.18
    Tax-22.67-4.0415.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-31.43-21.3551.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-31.43-21.3551.87
    Equity Share Capital49.2349.2349.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.19-2.175.27
    Diluted EPS-3.19-2.175.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.19-2.175.27
    Diluted EPS-3.19-2.175.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

