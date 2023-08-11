English
    Earnings

    Himatsingka Sei Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 630.15 crore, up 25.14% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 630.15 crore in June 2023 up 25.14% from Rs. 503.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.01 crore in June 2023 up 240.56% from Rs. 21.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.94 crore in June 2023 up 101.2% from Rs. 63.59 crore in June 2022.

    Himatsingka Sei EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2022.

    Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 124.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 73.21% returns over the last 6 months and 3.36% over the last 12 months.

    Himatsingka Seide
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations630.15559.09503.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations630.15559.09503.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials311.13249.96360.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.1546.38-63.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.6260.3163.97
    Depreciation28.9028.8529.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.53104.26120.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.8269.33-7.22
    Other Income4.222.0041.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.0471.3334.18
    Interest53.7136.5459.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.3334.79-25.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.3334.79-25.39
    Tax15.3213.56-4.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.0121.23-21.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.0121.23-21.35
    Equity Share Capital49.2349.2349.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.052.16-2.17
    Diluted EPS2.962.16-2.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.052.16-2.17
    Diluted EPS2.962.16-2.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Himatsingka Sei #Himatsingka Seide #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:44 am

