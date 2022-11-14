English
    Himalaya Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore, up 0.89% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himalaya Food International Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore in September 2022 up 0.89% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2022 up 201.17% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in September 2022 up 47.49% from Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2021.

    Himalaya Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

    Himalaya Food shares closed at 20.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.96% returns over the last 6 months and 23.37% over the last 12 months.

    Himalaya Food International Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.2616.2717.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.2616.2717.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.887.399.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.30-0.77-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.310.720.84
    Depreciation1.681.682.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-3.123.452.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.213.801.57
    Other Income0.30----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.503.801.57
    Interest0.060.050.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.453.751.48
    Exceptional Items---6.50--
    P/L Before Tax4.45-2.751.48
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.45-2.751.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.45-2.751.48
    Equity Share Capital57.8757.8757.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.77-0.480.26
    Diluted EPS0.77-0.480.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.77-0.480.26
    Diluted EPS0.77-0.480.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm