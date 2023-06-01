Himalaya Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore, up 201.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himalaya Food International Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore in March 2023 up 201.09% from Rs. 14.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2023 down 529.17% from Rs. 7.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.96 crore in March 2023 down 603.53% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2022.
Himalaya Food shares closed at 21.03 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.09% returns over the last 6 months and 6.48% over the last 12 months.
|Himalaya Food International Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.94
|20.75
|14.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.94
|20.75
|14.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.11
|9.65
|5.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.04
|-2.26
|-4.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.15
|1.02
|0.93
|Depreciation
|1.77
|1.68
|-1.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|69.67
|5.10
|6.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.73
|5.55
|6.75
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.73
|5.55
|7.06
|Interest
|0.06
|0.16
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.79
|5.39
|6.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.79
|5.39
|6.97
|Tax
|-0.51
|--
|-0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.28
|5.39
|7.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.28
|5.39
|7.29
|Equity Share Capital
|57.87
|57.87
|57.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.40
|0.93
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-5.40
|0.93
|1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.40
|0.93
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-5.40
|0.93
|1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited