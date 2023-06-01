English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Himalaya Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore, up 201.09% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himalaya Food International Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore in March 2023 up 201.09% from Rs. 14.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2023 down 529.17% from Rs. 7.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.96 crore in March 2023 down 603.53% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2022.

    Himalaya Food shares closed at 21.03 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.09% returns over the last 6 months and 6.48% over the last 12 months.

    Himalaya Food International Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.9420.7514.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.9420.7514.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.119.655.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.04-2.26-4.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.151.020.93
    Depreciation1.771.68-1.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.675.106.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.735.556.75
    Other Income----0.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.735.557.06
    Interest0.060.160.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-31.795.396.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-31.795.396.97
    Tax-0.51---0.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-31.285.397.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-31.285.397.29
    Equity Share Capital57.8757.8757.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.400.931.26
    Diluted EPS-5.400.931.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.400.931.26
    Diluted EPS-5.400.931.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Himalaya Food #Himalaya Food International Ltd #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am