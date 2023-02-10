Himalaya Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore, up 5.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore in December 2022 up 5.38% from Rs. 19.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2022 up 135.96% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2022 up 44.89% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

Himalaya Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.

Read More

Himalaya Food shares closed at 24.65 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.12% returns over the last 6 months and 0.20% over the last 12 months.