English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Himalaya Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore, up 5.38% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himalaya Food International Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore in December 2022 up 5.38% from Rs. 19.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2022 up 135.96% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2022 up 44.89% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

    Himalaya Food International Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.7517.2619.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.7517.2619.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.6512.8811.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.260.300.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.021.310.77
    Depreciation1.681.682.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.10-3.123.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.554.211.52
    Other Income--0.300.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.554.502.37
    Interest0.160.060.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.394.452.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.394.452.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.394.452.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.394.452.28
    Equity Share Capital57.8757.8757.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.930.770.39
    Diluted EPS0.930.770.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.930.770.39
    Diluted EPS0.930.770.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited