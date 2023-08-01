English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 721.89 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 721.89 crore in June 2023 up 0.34% from Rs. 719.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.81 crore in June 2023 down 10.4% from Rs. 85.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.32 crore in June 2023 down 18.65% from Rs. 118.40 crore in June 2022.

    HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 101.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 114.10 in June 2022.

    HIL shares closed at 3,023.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.97% returns over the last 6 months and -19.69% over the last 12 months.

    HIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations721.89511.94719.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations721.89511.94719.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials354.04311.53349.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.9221.4611.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks54.12-36.2158.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.5442.6341.82
    Depreciation16.7415.1713.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses157.92139.51155.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.6117.8589.23
    Other Income5.974.9715.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.5822.82104.86
    Interest2.122.320.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.4620.50103.87
    Exceptional Items22.65----
    P/L Before Tax100.1120.50103.87
    Tax23.305.5918.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.8114.9185.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.8114.9185.73
    Equity Share Capital7.567.567.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS101.9019.79114.10
    Diluted EPS101.8819.78113.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS101.9019.79114.10
    Diluted EPS101.8819.78113.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #HIL #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!