HIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 721.89 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 721.89 crore in June 2023 up 0.34% from Rs. 719.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.81 crore in June 2023 down 10.4% from Rs. 85.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.32 crore in June 2023 down 18.65% from Rs. 118.40 crore in June 2022.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 101.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 114.10 in June 2022.

HIL shares closed at 3,023.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.97% returns over the last 6 months and -19.69% over the last 12 months.