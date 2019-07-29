App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HFCL Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,342.73 crore, up 23.38% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himachal Futuristic Communication are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,342.73 crore in June 2019 up 23.38% from Rs. 1,088.30 crore in June 2018.

Close

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.39 crore in June 2019 up 139.77% from Rs. 46.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.14 crore in June 2019 up 104.12% from Rs. 95.11 crore in June 2018.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2018.

HFCL shares closed at 20.15 on July 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.96% returns over the last 6 months and -35.21% over the last 12 months.

Himachal Futuristic Communication
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Dec'16
Net Sales/Income from operations1,342.731,215.47412.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,342.731,215.47412.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials644.16689.65208.55
Purchase of Traded Goods374.39346.3039.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.64-57.5320.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost61.6658.1132.56
Depreciation8.768.485.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies----0.01
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses45.0579.0664.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax179.0791.4041.59
Other Income6.3135.621.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax185.38127.0243.09
Interest27.6828.6017.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax157.7098.4225.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax157.7098.4225.57
Tax40.2533.10-0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities117.4565.3225.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period117.4565.3225.82
Minority Interest-6.73-3.30-1.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.330.60-1.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates110.3962.6223.69
Equity Share Capital128.44127.44123.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.860.500.20
Diluted EPS0.860.500.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.860.500.20
Diluted EPS0.860.500.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #HFCL #Himachal Futuristic Communication #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.