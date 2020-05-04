Hexaware Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,585.17 crore, up 25.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,585.17 crore in March 2020 up 25.41% from Rs. 1,264.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.96 crore in March 2020 up 26.35% from Rs. 138.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.56 crore in March 2020 up 50.45% from Rs. 184.49 crore in March 2019.

Hexaware Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.65 in March 2019.

Hexaware Tech shares closed at 279.70 on April 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -19.73% over the last 12 months.