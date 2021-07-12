Hero MotoCorp Q1 PAT seen up 562.3% YoY to Rs. 406 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Auto and Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Hero MotoCorp to report net profit at Rs. 406 crore up 562.3% year-on-year (down 53.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 93.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 33.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,759 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 432.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 52.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 576 crore.

