Hercules Hoists Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.04 crore, up 20.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.04 crore in March 2021 up 20.89% from Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2021 down 53.98% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2021 down 52.59% from Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2020.

Hercules Hoists EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.77 in March 2020.

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 141.55 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.69% returns over the last 6 months and 110.01% over the last 12 months.