Hercules Hoists Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.20 crore, down 11.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.20 crore in March 2020 down 11.94% from Rs. 26.34 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2020 up 122.61% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2020 up 79.2% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2019.

Hercules Hoists EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2019.

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 77.35 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and -24.43% over the last 12 months.