Hercules Hoists Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.98 crore, up 198.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.98 crore in June 2021 up 198.88% from Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2021 up 472.27% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2021 up 545.57% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2020.

Hercules Hoists EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 153.90 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.21% returns over the last 6 months and 83.11% over the last 12 months.