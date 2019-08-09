Hercules Hoists Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.85 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.85 crore in June 2019 down 3.6% from Rs. 20.59 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2019 up 9.82% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2019 up 30.4% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2018.

Hercules Hoists EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2018.

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 83.30 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.44% returns over the last 6 months and -31.61% over the last 12 months.