HDIL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 88.07 crore, down 11.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.07 crore in December 2018 down 11.13% from Rs. 99.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2018 down 52.24% from Rs. 19.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.10 crore in December 2018 down 47.32% from Rs. 102.69 crore in December 2017.

HDIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2017.

HDIL shares closed at 23.05 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.18% returns over the last 6 months and -57.71% over the last 12 months.