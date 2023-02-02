English
    HDFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41,206.23 crore, up 31.66% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Housing Development Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41,206.23 crore in December 2022 up 31.66% from Rs. 31,297.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,675.25 crore in December 2022 up 14.36% from Rs. 5,837.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15,096.53 crore in December 2022 up 28.53% from Rs. 11,745.21 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41,206.2343,916.9831,297.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41,206.2343,916.9831,297.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost506.09554.71477.63
    Depreciation151.75149.5789.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies364.95461.26504.78
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25,255.4928,732.8918,580.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14,927.9514,018.5511,645.37
    Other Income16.8310.319.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14,944.7814,028.8611,655.34
    Interest9,931.798,761.896,995.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,012.995,266.974,660.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5,012.995,266.974,660.29
    Tax982.691,178.34952.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,030.304,088.633,708.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,030.304,088.633,708.15
    Minority Interest-402.66-489.41-331.58
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3,047.612,954.262,460.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6,675.256,553.485,837.00
    Equity Share Capital365.35363.47362.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.5936.0632.27
    Diluted EPS36.2235.9031.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.5922.5032.27
    Diluted EPS36.2235.9031.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited