HCL Tech Q3 profit jumps 14% to Rs 3,037 crore; raises FY20 revenue growth guidance

HCL Technologies beat street estimates to post 14 percent jump in third quarter net profit at Rs 3,037 crore against Rs 2,651 crore in the quarter ended September 2019.

The rupee revenue of the company rose 3.5 percent to Rs 18,135 crore from Rs 17,527 crore, QoQ. The company's dollar revenue was at $2,543 million, up 2.3% QoQ and 15.5% YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax (EBIT) was up 5 percent at Rs 3,670 crore and EBIT margin was up at 20.2 percent. The constant currency revenue growth was at 2.1 percent, QoQ.

The company's attrition rate stood at 16.8 percent against 16.9 percent, QoQ.

Guidance

Raises lower end of FY20 revenue growth guidance to 16.5% from 15%.

Raises lower end of FY20 EBIT margin guidance to 19% from 18.5%.

FY20 EBIT margin seen at 19-19.5%.