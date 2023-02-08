HCL Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 35.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 35.44% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2022 down 80.68% from Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2022 down 10.21% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.

HCL Info shares closed at 15.10 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and -34.77% over the last 12 months.