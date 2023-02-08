English
    Earnings

    HCL Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 35.44% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 35.44% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2022 down 80.68% from Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2022 down 10.21% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.

    HCL Infosystems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.531.542.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.531.542.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.131.021.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.092.361.85
    Depreciation0.160.140.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.898.577.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.73-10.55-7.96
    Other Income2.204.331.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.53-6.22-5.98
    Interest0.140.102.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.67-6.32-8.41
    Exceptional Items-6.05-3.921.37
    P/L Before Tax-12.72-10.24-7.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.72-10.24-7.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.72-10.24-7.04
    Equity Share Capital65.8465.8465.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.31-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.31-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.31-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.31-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited