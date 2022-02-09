HCL Info Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, down 92.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in December 2021 down 92.99% from Rs. 33.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2021 up 82.21% from Rs. 39.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021 up 63.07% from Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2020.

HCL Info shares closed at 22.35 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)