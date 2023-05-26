HBL Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 397.81 crore, up 5.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 397.81 crore in March 2023 up 5.64% from Rs. 376.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.83 crore in March 2023 up 1.98% from Rs. 34.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.48 crore in March 2023 down 17.91% from Rs. 59.06 crore in March 2022.

HBL Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2022.

HBL Power shares closed at 108.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and 41.31% over the last 12 months.