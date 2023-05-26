Hb Stockhol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Stockholdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 9.18% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2023 down 350760% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.93 crore in March 2023 down 1137.5% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.
Hb Stockhol shares closed at 49.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 10.38% over the last 12 months.
|HB Stockholdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.45
|3.61
|0.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.45
|3.61
|0.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.26
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.02
|--
|0.03
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.15
|0.27
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.00
|3.00
|-0.60
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.00
|3.00
|-0.60
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.01
|2.97
|-0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.01
|2.97
|-0.60
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.12
|-0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.01
|3.09
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.01
|3.09
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|7.14
|7.14
|7.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.83
|4.33
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-9.83
|4.33
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.83
|4.33
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-9.83
|4.33
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited