Hb Stockhol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 9.18% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2023 down 350760% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.93 crore in March 2023 down 1137.5% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

Hb Stockhol shares closed at 49.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 10.38% over the last 12 months.