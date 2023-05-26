English
    Hb Stockhol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Stockholdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 9.18% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2023 down 350760% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.93 crore in March 2023 down 1137.5% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

    Hb Stockhol shares closed at 49.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 10.38% over the last 12 months.

    HB Stockholdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.453.610.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.453.610.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.260.21
    Depreciation0.070.070.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.02--0.03
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.150.270.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.003.00-0.60
    Other Income0.010.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.003.00-0.60
    Interest0.020.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.012.97-0.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.012.97-0.60
    Tax0.00-0.12-0.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.013.090.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.013.090.00
    Equity Share Capital7.147.147.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.834.330.00
    Diluted EPS-9.834.33--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.834.330.00
    Diluted EPS-9.834.33--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

