Hb Stockhol Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.97% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 117.85% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 618.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Hb Stockhol shares closed at 45.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and 141.44% over the last 12 months.