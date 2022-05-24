Hb Stockhol Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.97% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HB Stockholdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.97% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 117.85% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 618.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
Hb Stockhol shares closed at 45.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and 141.44% over the last 12 months.
|HB Stockholdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|3.75
|0.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|3.75
|0.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.18
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.03
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.20
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|3.32
|0.00
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|3.33
|0.06
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|3.33
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|3.33
|0.05
|Tax
|-0.60
|0.67
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|2.66
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|2.66
|0.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.02
|2.66
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|7.14
|7.14
|7.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|3.73
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|3.73
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|3.73
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|3.73
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
