Hathway Cable Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 450.82 crore, up 12.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 450.82 crore in December 2019 up 12.3% from Rs. 401.43 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.24 crore in December 2019 up 216.13% from Rs. 57.90 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.26 crore in December 2019 up 90.1% from Rs. 93.77 crore in December 2018.

Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2018.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 22.00 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.45% returns over the last 6 months and -29.60% over the last 12 months.