Gujarat Industries Power Q2 PAT may dip 5.5% YoY to Rs. 64.4 cr: Emkay

Emkay has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Power sector. The brokerage house expects Gujarat Industries Power to report net profit at Rs. 64.4 crore down 5.5% year-on-year (down 24.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 12.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 317.4 crore, according to Emkay.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 13.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 127 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.