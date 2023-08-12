English
    Guj Terce Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore, up 13.85% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Terce Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore in June 2023 up 13.85% from Rs. 9.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 up 30.57% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 34.78% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

    Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 24.01 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.57% returns over the last 6 months and -37.64% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Terce Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.7212.899.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.7212.899.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.622.800.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.544.142.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.15-0.620.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.275.634.80
    Depreciation0.090.160.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.571.132.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.22-0.35-1.75
    Other Income0.080.100.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.14-0.25-1.68
    Interest0.170.170.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.31-0.42-1.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.31-0.42-1.88
    Tax---1.22--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.310.80-1.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.310.80-1.88
    Equity Share Capital7.427.427.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.761.08-2.54
    Diluted EPS-1.761.08--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.761.08-2.54
    Diluted EPS-1.761.08--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

