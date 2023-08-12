Guj Terce Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore, up 13.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.72 crore in June 2023 up 13.85% from Rs. 9.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 up 30.57% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 34.78% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 24.01 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.57% returns over the last 6 months and -37.64% over the last 12 months.