English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.20 crore, down 14.51% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Sidhee Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.20 crore in September 2022 down 14.51% from Rs. 166.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2022 down 17253.66% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.91 crore in September 2022 down 683.64% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2021.

    Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 39.35 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.73% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Gujarat Sidhee Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.20188.39166.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.20188.39166.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.9330.4924.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.090.268.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.8910.0110.78
    Depreciation3.022.982.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.31137.13122.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.037.52-2.32
    Other Income1.101.112.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.938.630.59
    Interest1.200.790.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.147.84-0.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.147.84-0.31
    Tax-7.712.34-0.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.435.49-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.435.49-0.09
    Equity Share Capital89.4289.3188.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.730.62-0.01
    Diluted EPS-1.730.61-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.730.62-0.01
    Diluted EPS-1.730.61-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Sidhee Cem #Gujarat Sidhee Cement #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am