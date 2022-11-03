Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.20 crore, down 14.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.20 crore in September 2022 down 14.51% from Rs. 166.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2022 down 17253.66% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.91 crore in September 2022 down 683.64% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2021.

Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 39.35 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.73% over the last 12 months.